3rd Circ. Probes Doctor's 'Catch-22' Stance In Antitrust Case

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 3:41 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Monday wondered if a surgeon accusing a medical certification board of blocking his attempt to work in hospitals has standing to make the antitrust allegations, since the physician hasn't applied for the practice privilege in the first place. During an oral argument, a three-judge panel probed Bruce E. Ellison's "Catch-22" argument that the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery requires hospital privileges as a condition of certification, making it impossible for him to get credentials because hospitals are requiring certification as a condition of practice privileges. U.S. Circuit Judge Kent A. Jordan zeroed in on Ellison's acknowledgment that...

