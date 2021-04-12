Simpson, Paul Weiss Rep Microsoft's $19.7B Nuance Buy

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 9:33 AM EDT) -- Microsoft Corp., represented by Simpson Thacher, unveiled plans Monday to buy Paul Weiss-advised Nuance Communications Inc. for an enterprise value of $19.7 billion, in a deal that will see Microsoft gain a health care industry-focused provider of artificial intelligence-based software. The all-cash transaction calls for Microsoft to swap each share of Nuance for $56, which represents a premium of about 23% over Nuance's closing share price on Friday, according to a statement. The acquisition is meant to enhance Microsoft's "industry-specific" cloud offerings, which include Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, an offering first launched by Microsoft last year. "AI is technology's most important...

