Fox News Taps Ex-Google Atty For General Counsel Spot

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 1:30 PM EDT) -- Fox News Media has recruited an in-house lawyer who has worked at Google and Oprah Winfrey's global media company as its next general counsel and executive vice president of corporate development, the New York City-based network said Monday. Bernard Gugar, who served as U.S. head of industries for Google Cloud's deal pursuit organization, begins in the role immediately and reports to Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott. He replaces Lily Fu Claffee, who has stepped down voluntarily and leaves on "amicable terms," the company told Law360. She joined Fox News in 2018 after serving as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce chief attorney...

