City Law Firm Beats Negligence Claim Over Mansion Advice

Law360, London (April 12, 2021, 5:42 PM BST) -- A City law firm has beaten a professional negligence lawsuit for allegedly providing bad advice to a former client about refinancing his mansion after a judge said on Monday that the retainer barred any right to sue. Law firm Irwin Mitchell's retainer with Paul Baxendale-Walker contained express provisions prohibiting claims over its advice about refinancing the former barrister's mansion in Surrey, southern England, Deputy Master Henrietta Hill ruled. Those terms also prevent a British Virgin Island's entity, Burleigh House PTC Ltd., from acquiring the rights to a claim and suing instead, the judge found. The retainer clearly bars lawsuits arising from the...

