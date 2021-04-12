Littler Picks Up Discrimination, ERISA Attorney In Ohio

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Littler Mendelson PC said Monday that it had added an employment discrimination and ERISA specialist as a shareholder to its Columbus, Ohio, office from Bricker & Eckler LLP. Lisa Kathumbi was a partner in Bricker & Eckler's labor and employment group from 2016 to 2021 and worked at Littler as an attorney from 2013 to 2016. Before that, she was a senior legal counsel at the Ohio Department of Health. She has broad experience, including defending employers on wrongful termination and leave claims as well as disputes over noncompete agreements and whistleblowing. In an interview Monday, her first day back at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS