Ky. Panel Rejects Funeral Director's Class Cert. Bid In OT Suit

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky trial court correctly denied class certification to a funeral director who alleged that his employer made him work through meal and rest breaks and failed to pay overtime, an appeals court has ruled, saying it was unclear whether other employees faced the same issue. In an unpublished opinion Friday, a unanimous Kentucky Court of Appeals panel upheld a decision not to certify James Southern's proposed class action against SCI Kentucky Funeral Services Inc., part of funeral services company Service Corporation International. Southern had failed to show that potential class members were subject to and suffered from a common policy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS