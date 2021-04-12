Wilmington Seeks Quick Win In Suit Over $16.2M Aircraft Debt

Law360, London (April 12, 2021, 6:30 PM BST) -- An asset consultant and two aviation companies suing an Indian budget airline for more than $16.2 million allegedly owed under three jet leasing agreements argued to a judge on Monday that the case could be decided in their favor without trial. A lawyer for asset consultant Wilmington Trust SP Services and the aviation companies urged Julia Dias QC, sitting as a judge of the High Court, to grant summary judgment on his clients' claims against SpiceJet Limited. "In this case there is no compelling reason for a trial, the defendants do not have a defense that has a real prospect of...

