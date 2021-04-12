UK Office, Retail Properties Trade Hands For $82M

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- A portfolio of U.K. office and retail properties that had been partly owned by LondonMetric has traded hands for £59.6 million ($81.9 million), according to an announcement Monday from the U.K. real estate investment trust. LondonMetric Property PLC said Monday a group of five properties had sold for £38.5 million and a second group of retail properties had traded hands for £21.1 million. Some or all of the properties in the larger deal are office assets. The REIT had owned some or all of the properties through a venture with U.K. pension scheme Universities Superannuation Scheme Ltd., and the firm said...

