Biz Groups Say EEOC Conciliation Regs Reach 'Fair Balance'

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and eight other business groups urged Congress Monday not to take steps to rescind the Trump-era changes to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's conciliation process, saying the rule makes pre-suit settlements more likely. The letter, signed by nearly nine groups, including the Chamber, the National Restaurant Association and the Retail Industry Leaders Association, opposed two joint resolutions attempting to use the Congressional Review Act to undo the regulations, which took effect on Feb. 16, 2021. The rule, which increases the information requirements the agency must share with employers during the statutorily mandated conciliation process, was...

