Pot Co. Can't Shake Investor's Fraud Suit, Judge Told

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT) -- An investor suing a cannabis entrepreneur for allegedly misleading him into funding federally illegal drug operations and failing to return his investment plus interest urged a Colorado federal judge Friday not to extinguish racketeering claims, saying "this is exactly the type of conduct RICO was designed to discourage and punish." Sensoria LLC and its sole member Gordon Morton urged the court not to toss a derivative lawsuit accusing John Kaweske and some of his associates of collecting $225,000 from Morton under false pretenses, telling U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael E. Hegart that Kaweske led him to believe that he would be investing...

