Brandywine Sues For Cleanup Coverage After Virus Cases

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 4:35 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia-area realty trust filed suit in state court on Friday looking to hold Zurich American Insurance Co. liable for hundreds of thousands of dollars in decontamination costs it incurred after COVID-19 cases were confirmed at a dozen of its properties over the past year. Brandywine Realty Trust said in a complaint filed in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas that Zurich and an affiliate had denied some $300,000 worth of claims related to the decontamination of properties throughout the mid-Atlantic in violation of express policy terms providing coverage for mitigation of pathogens. "The insurers did not have a reasonable...

