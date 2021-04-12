Chubb Unit Says Reinsurer Owes For Asbestos Coverage

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 7:09 PM EDT) -- RLI Insurance Co. owes a Chubb unit more than $800,000 for reinsurance billings tied to a settlement over coverage for asbestos-related personal injury claims lodged against auto parts manufacturer Echlin Inc., according to a suit filed in Pennsylvania state court. Pacific Employers Insurance Co. settled with Echlin over coverage the company sought under excess insurance policies for more than 1,400 claims from asbestos exposure in its products, according to Thursday's suit in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas. The excess insurer argues that RLI is now responsible for $805,397 under a facultative reinsurance certificate. The Pacific Employers excess policies, which were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS