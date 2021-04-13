FERC Told NY Grid Connection Cost Rules Are Unlawful

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Utilities have told federal regulators they must stop New York state's regional grid operator from unlawfully barring transmission owners from earning profits on system upgrades that enable renewable power projects to connect to the grid and help the Empire State meet its clean energy goals. Consolidated Edison Co. of New York Inc., National Grid, Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corp. and two Avangrid Service Co. units serving the grid overseen by the New York Independent System Operator urged the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in a complaint Friday to revise two NYISO tariffs that they say force transmission owners to build, own...

