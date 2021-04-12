Heinz Beats 'Metchup' Trademark Lawsuit At 5th Circ.

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 3:27 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit ruled Monday that Kraft Heinz did not infringe the trademark rights to a mayonnaise-ketchup spread called "Metchup" when it launched its own brand of "Mayochup." In a cheeky opinion that said Heinz's "gratuitous" product was aimed at solving "the inconvenience of having to use two bottles when preparing a burger," the appeals court ruled that there was "little chance" consumers would confuse the two. Affirming a trial judge who dismissed the case, U.S. Circuit Judge James E. Graves pointed out that Dennis Perry — the Louisiana sauce maker who sued Heinz — had sold fewer than 100 bottles...

