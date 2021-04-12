DC Circ. Won't End Gitmo Detainee's Military Prosecution

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 6:52 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit has refused to dissolve the military commission for Guantanamo Bay detainee Nashwan al-Tamir, saying the government had effectively mitigated an alleged conflict of interest involving a judge who had previously overseen his case. A military judge's offer to allow reconsideration of any orders made by or allegedly tainted by a previous judge was sufficient to address al-Tamir's concerns about an appearance of bias created by that judge seeking employment with an agency that had helped prosecute al-Tamir, a three-judge panel ruled Friday, denying a petition for a writ of mandamus. "That seems to us a more than 'adequate...

