Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Teamsters Say Transit Co. Violated Worker's Arbitration Win

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A Reno, Nevada, transportation contractor has ignored an arbitrator's order requiring it to rehire and pay back wages to a dispatcher it fired after she fell asleep at the wheel following a long shift, a Teamsters local has alleged in a federal lawsuit.

The petition Teamsters Local 533 filed in Nevada federal court on Friday asked a federal judge to confirm an arbitration award from February that found Keolis Transit America Inc. improperly fired dispatcher Carrie Kincaid after she fell asleep at the wheel on the way home from her shift. Local 533 President Gary Watson said in a statement to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!