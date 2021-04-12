Teamsters Say Transit Co. Violated Worker's Arbitration Win

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A Reno, Nevada, transportation contractor has ignored an arbitrator's order requiring it to rehire and pay back wages to a dispatcher it fired after she fell asleep at the wheel following a long shift, a Teamsters local has alleged in a federal lawsuit. The petition Teamsters Local 533 filed in Nevada federal court on Friday asked a federal judge to confirm an arbitration award from February that found Keolis Transit America Inc. improperly fired dispatcher Carrie Kincaid after she fell asleep at the wheel on the way home from her shift. Local 533 President Gary Watson said in a statement to...

