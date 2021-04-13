Claims Trimmed In Suit Over Faulty Vein Filter Implant

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 2:12 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has trimmed claims from a woman's suit alleging the maker and seller of an inferior vena cava, or IVC, filter broke apart and injured her after implantation, saying that several of her claims were not made with specific enough allegations. In an order filed Monday, U.S. District Judge Gershwin A. Drain dismissed Argon Medical Devices Inc. entirely from Jessica L. Teal's suit, and dismissed two of the four claims against Rex Medical Inc., leaving only her claims of negligence and breach of implied warranty against Rex. In the suit, Teal said that she underwent surgery for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS