Jack's Abby Defeats Beer Wholesaler's Bid To Halt Breakup

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 5:06 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts beer and wine wholesaler has lost a legal challenge seeking to prevent its key supplier, Jack's Abby Brewing LLC, from breaking off their distribution deal under a new state law, according to a ruling made public Monday. Suffolk Superior Court Justice Karen Green said Atlantic Importing Co. Inc. had failed to convince her it was likely to prevail in its suit, which challenges the validity of Jack's Abby's termination notice and the constitutionality of a state law passed in January to make it easier for craft brewers to walk away from wholesalers. In a one-page order dated Wednesday and...

