Armstrong Teasdale Adds Int'l Disputes Attorney In London

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Armstrong Teasdale LLP has added a new London-based partner specializing in international dispute resolution to the law firm's roster of about 340 attorneys around the United States and the United Kingdom, saying her areas of focus include commercial and investment arbitration. Noor Kadhim, previously a partner in the dispute resolution team at Gardner Leader LLP, also focuses on international law and policy as well as art and cultural heritage law. Kadhim is a solicitor advocate of the English courts and has worked for international law firms in London, Paris, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Armstrong Teasdale said Monday in announcing her addition...

