White & Case Adds Baker Botts Capital Markets Atty

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 2:47 PM EDT) -- White & Case LLP continues to bolster its capital markets practice group in Houston and has hired away a former Baker Botts LLP attorney to become the third partner added to that practice group this year. Laura Katherine Mann, who has an expertise in helping energy industry clients, comes to White & Case after more than eight years with Baker Botts in Houston, the firm announced Monday. She has represented public and private companies in various securities matters and also has experience advising issuers and financial institutions in public offerings and private placements of equity and debt securities, according to a...

