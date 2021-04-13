Little Caesars Promotes GC To Chief Of Staff

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Little Caesars Pizza has promoted its general counsel to serve as the company's chief of staff, a role that will see her help steer the pizza chain's overall strategy, the company announced. In her new position, Erin Martin, who most recently served as general counsel and vice president for business support services, will act as a strategic adviser to company President and CEO David Scrivano and other members of Little Caesars' leadership team, the company said Monday. "I care deeply about Little Caesars and am honored to take on this new role to help guide the strategic direction of the business and closely...

