Flower Foods Distributors Get OK On $3.15M FLSA Settlement

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A Flower Foods subsidiary is set to pay distributors $3.15 million to resolve claims that the baked goods manufacturer and seller misclassified them as independent contractors and failed to pay overtime, after a Pennsylvania federal judge granted initial settlement approval Monday. In a memorandum and order, U.S. District Judge Joshua D. Wolson preliminarily approved the class and collective action settlement, saying the deal was fair and reasonable and would avoid risky litigation, given that Tasty Baking Co. continued to deny the claims. "Had this matter not settled, resolution of these issues would have involved a fact-intensive inquiry," Judge Wolson said. "The...

