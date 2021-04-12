Rite Aid Beats Suit Over Ex-Atty's Insider Trading Warning

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Monday that a former associate counsel for Rite Aid Corp. had failed to show that he was fired for blowing the whistle on potential insider trading as opposed to being let go as part of a broader companywide workforce reduction. While James Wickens said that he was fired in violation of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act for raising suspicions of insider trading during Rite Aid's ultimately scuttled merger with Walgreens, Senior U.S. District Judge Yvette Kane sided with the drugstore chain's arguments Monday that the company lawyer would have been shown the door regardless of his actions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS