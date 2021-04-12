Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Rite Aid Beats Suit Over Ex-Atty's Insider Trading Warning

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Monday that a former associate counsel for Rite Aid Corp. had failed to show that he was fired for blowing the whistle on potential insider trading as opposed to being let go as part of a broader companywide workforce reduction.

While James Wickens said that he was fired in violation of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act for raising suspicions of insider trading during Rite Aid's ultimately scuttled merger with Walgreens, Senior U.S. District Judge Yvette Kane sided with the drugstore chain's arguments Monday that the company lawyer would have been shown the door regardless of his actions....

