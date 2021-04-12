Norfolk Southern Can't Derail Worker's Disability Bias Battle

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A former rail machinist's disability discrimination case against Norfolk Southern Railway Co. was cleared to move ahead Monday by a Pennsylvania federal judge who found there are too many unanswered questions in the case to give the rail company a win. Largely rejecting Norfolk Southern's arguments, U.S. Magistrate Judge Cynthia Reed Eddy upheld the bulk of the disability discrimination claims Joseph DePace had leveled against the rail company under the federal Americans with Disabilities Act and Rehabilitation Act, plus Pennsylvania anti-discrimination law. DePace, who worked for the railway as a machinist and later as a supervisor from 1998 until 2017, contends...

