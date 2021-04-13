Trade Body Launches Probe Into LED Lighting Imports

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission launched an investigation on Tuesday into whether a slew of landscape LED lighting importers and manufacturers were importing and selling products that stepped on a New York-based business' intellectual property. The trade body opened the investigation at the request of Wangs Alliance Corporation, which petitioned the ITC to issue cease-and-desist orders against several Chinese and U.S. rivals and permanently bar them from importing and selling products that allegedly infringe on two patents underpinning a line of landscape lighting goods. The investigation will cover the LED landscape devices, lights, fixtures and components — such as LED circuits,...

