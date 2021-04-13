Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Florida Asks To Stop Biden Immigration Enforcement Policies

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 5:24 PM EDT) -- The state of Florida asked a federal judge Tuesday to block new policies from the Biden administration on immigration enforcement, arguing that by law, federal authorities have a mandatory duty to detain any deportable immigrants who are released from criminal custody after serving time.

In a virtual hearing on a preliminary injunction motion before U.S. District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell, Florida Chief Deputy Solicitor General James Percival said Congress' 1996 amendments to the Immigration and Nationality Act created a mandatory duty for immigration officials to take removable immigrants released from prison into federal custody. He said the legislative history makes it clear...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!