Florida Asks To Stop Biden Immigration Enforcement Policies

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 5:24 PM EDT) -- The state of Florida asked a federal judge Tuesday to block new policies from the Biden administration on immigration enforcement, arguing that by law, federal authorities have a mandatory duty to detain any deportable immigrants who are released from criminal custody after serving time. In a virtual hearing on a preliminary injunction motion before U.S. District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell, Florida Chief Deputy Solicitor General James Percival said Congress' 1996 amendments to the Immigration and Nationality Act created a mandatory duty for immigration officials to take removable immigrants released from prison into federal custody. He said the legislative history makes it clear...

