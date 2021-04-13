Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Dialysis Co. Gets Partial Win In Pandemic Wage Suit

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A dialysis company facing a proposed class action secured a partial victory in Washington federal court after a judge ruled that a worker's claim that he is entitled to premium pandemic pay is invalid because the disaster pay policy in his employee handbook is not a contract.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge James L. Robart rejected claims that Total Renal Care Inc., a subsidiary of DaVita Inc., flouted a promise of hazard pay to workers by continuing to compensate employee Joseph J. Hesketh III at his regular rate following the declaration of the COVID-19 pandemic as a national public health emergency...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!