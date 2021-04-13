Dialysis Co. Gets Partial Win In Pandemic Wage Suit

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A dialysis company facing a proposed class action secured a partial victory in Washington federal court after a judge ruled that a worker's claim that he is entitled to premium pandemic pay is invalid because the disaster pay policy in his employee handbook is not a contract. On Monday, U.S. District Judge James L. Robart rejected claims that Total Renal Care Inc., a subsidiary of DaVita Inc., flouted a promise of hazard pay to workers by continuing to compensate employee Joseph J. Hesketh III at his regular rate following the declaration of the COVID-19 pandemic as a national public health emergency...

