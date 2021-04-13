Instagram Celeb Hit With Copyright Suit Over Sample Photos

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 3:49 PM EDT) -- A marketing agency hit social media personality and cannabis entrepreneur Dan Bilzerian and his beverage line with a copyright infringement suit, claiming they used sample photographs owned by the agency to market their vodka product after they decided against hiring the agency. Florida-based Creative Klick Agency LLC said in Monday's complaint that Bilzerian, Ignite Spirits Inc. and its affiliates posted the photos on various social media accounts belonging to Bilzerian and the companies, as well as Ignite's websites, without the agency's permission. According to the complaint, Ignite's Instagram account has more than 3 million followers, while Bilzerian's account has more than 32...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS