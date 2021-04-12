Biden Taps Lowenstein Sandler Atty, Ex-NJ AG To Run DEA

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 10:50 PM EDT) -- A Lowenstein Sandler LLP special counsel who served as New Jersey's attorney general from 2007 to 2010 has been nominated to head the Drug Enforcement Administration, President Joe Biden announced Monday. Anne M. Milgram works in Lowenstein's tech group and white collar criminal defense practice, while also teaching seminars on human trafficking and local criminal prosecution at the New York University School of Law. In announcing Milgram as Biden's pick to lead the DEA, the White House highlighted her "distinguished" career as a state, local and federal prosecutor. "During her career, Milgram spearheaded investigations into human trafficking, narcotics trafficking, street gangs, violent...

