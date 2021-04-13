Credit Suisse To Pay Out Another $1.7B In Greensill Funds

Law360, London (April 13, 2021, 1:04 PM BST) -- Credit Suisse said on Tuesday that it will pay out a further $1.7 billion to investors as it winds down $10 billion in four supply-chain finance funds linked to Greensill Capital, which has collapsed into administration. The asset manager said it will begin paying the money out to investors, following an earlier distribution of $3.1 billion the Zurich-based lender made after it terminated the Greensill-linked funds on March 5. This takes the total distribution so far to $4.8 billion, Credit Suisse said. Credit Suisse Group AG suspended the funds linked to troubled Australian financier Lex Greensill's company on March 1 after subsidiaries of its insurer...

