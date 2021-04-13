Materials Maker Gets Court OK For £412M Scapa Purchase

Law360, London (April 13, 2021, 5:02 PM BST) -- A London judge approved a cash deal on Tuesday for materials manufacturer Schweitzer-Mauduit International to buy the entire share capital of Scapa Group PLC for £10 million ($13.7 million) more than first proposed. High Court Judge Michael Green signed off on the scheme of arrangement drawn up by Scapa, a healthcare and industrial group that designs and manufactures products across North America, Europe and Asia. The scheme will allow AMS Holdco 2 Ltd., an English company set up by Schweitzer-Mauduit International specifically for the transaction, to acquire the entire issued share capital of Scapa, which has now been valued at £412.6...

