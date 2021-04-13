Pension Fraud Suspect Pleads Guilty In £14M Criminal Case

Law360, London (April 13, 2021, 2:50 PM BST) -- A woman has pleaded guilty at a London court to fraudulently persuading 245 retirement savers to transfer £13.7 million ($18.8 million) out of their pension pots and into 11 schemes controlled by her and two other trustees, the pensions watchdog said on Tuesday. Susan Dalton, of the northwest English town of Rochdale in Greater Manchester, admitted a charge of fraud by abuse of position at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, in a criminal prosecution brought by The Pensions Regulator, the watchdog said. Alan Barratt, from the southeast English county of Essex, pleaded not guilty to the same charge, while Julian Hanson,...

