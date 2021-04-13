Under Armour Says Mushy Market Label Dooms Antitrust Suit

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 3:55 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania manufacturer can't bring antitrust claims against Under Armour Inc. for allegedly freezing it out of the market for specialty clothing because its definition of that market was a broad and "unworkable muddle," Under Armour told a federal court. Under Armour said the second amended complaint from Multiple Energy Technologies LLC contained a very broad definition of "clothing containing recovery-enhancing bioceramics" and didn't show that Under Armour sold the same products that MET did. "Here, MET's effort at market definition creates a blurry and unworkable muddle," Under Armour said in a brief accompanying its motion to dismiss Monday. "While MET...

