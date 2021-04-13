UK Watchdog Probes €10B Cellnex Telecom Assets Deal

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Britain's competition regulator said Tuesday it will scrutinize the U.K. implications of Cellnex Telecom's plan to buy thousands of telecom sites throughout Europe from Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. for €10 billion ($11.95 billion). The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority said its probe zeroes in on passive infrastructure assets of CK Hutchison Networks Europe Investments SÀRL in Britain that would be acquired by Cellnex UK Limited. Passive infrastructure refers to nonelectronic assets such as power supplies and fiber that can be shared. Transferring control of the U.K. assets, located among roughly 24,600 towers and cell sites across Europe affected by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS