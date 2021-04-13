Epic Games Valued At $28.7B In Sony-Led Funding Round

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Sony is leading a $1 billion round of funding for Wilson Sonsini-advised Epic Games, the developer behind games like Fortnite, in an investment that values the video game maker at about $28.7 billion, the companies said Tuesday. The investment was led by Sony Group Corp., which contributed $200 million, and included participation from affiliates of private equity, venture capital and asset management firms like Appaloosa Management, Baillie Gifford, Fidelity Management & Research Co. LLC, BlackRock Inc. and KKR & Co. LP, among others, according to a statement. The money will be used for future growth opportunities, including the development of both...

