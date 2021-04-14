Detroit PD Sued Over False Arrest Using Facial Recognition

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 8:48 PM EDT) -- A man is suing the Detroit Police Department in Michigan federal court for wrongly arresting him in front of his family and jailing him for 30 hours after a detective used facial recognition technology to incorrectly identify him. Police departments using facial recognition technology have sparked controversy and bans because of allegedly biased algorithms. The Tuesday complaint cited how Black people are up to 100 times more likely to be misidentified by facial recognition systems than white people, since the algorithms are mainly trained with white faces. Robert Julian-Borchack Williams, a Black man, in early 2020 was arrested in front of...

