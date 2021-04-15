Congress Urged To Target Insurers Over Mental Health Limits

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 8:23 PM EDT) -- An attorney who's scored high-profile ERISA wins against United Behavioral Health pressed lawmakers at a hearing Thursday to let the U.S. Department of Labor fine insurers that restrict mental health care, calling the companies' practices "brazen self-dealing." DOL currently lacks the authority to go after insurers whose plan-administrator units have made a habit of denying mental health claims on the insurer's behalf, but that could change if Congress amends the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, attorney Meiram Bendat told the U.S. House Education and Labor Committee's health-focused subcommittee. "ERISA's remedial scheme should be updated to account for the modern reality that...

