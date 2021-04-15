FERC Floats Cut To Grid Project Incentive Amid Broad Review

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 10:46 PM EDT) -- A divided Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday proposed slashing a financial perk for electric transmission developers as part of the agency's ongoing work to overhaul its incentive policy for transmission projects. At its monthly open meeting, FERC proposed to abandon a plan to double the value of an additional incentive tacked on to a transmission company's return on equity, or ROE, for going under the umbrella of a regional grid operator. More significantly, FERC also proposed to limit the eligibility for that incentive, known as an ROE "adder," to the first three years of a company's membership in a regional...

