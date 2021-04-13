Dr Pepper Reorg. Couldn't Stop Union Vote, DC Circ. Says

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday upheld a National Labor Relations Board decision letting Keurig Dr Pepper beverage sellers vote on whether to unionize with the Teamsters, saying the agency reasonably found that a planned shakeup of the affected jobs should not derail the vote after three prior plans fell through. A three-judge panel said Keurig Dr Pepper subsidiary American Bottling Co. did not show that its plan to reorganize beverage marketing in the Chicago area was "imminent and certain," as a company must do when it pushes to thwart a union election in a job category it plans to cut or...

