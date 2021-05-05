Even With Tweak, Workers Fight $12M Wawa Data Breach Deal

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Despite a clarification that a $12 million settlement over a Wawa data breach doesn't release the chain from employees' personal information theft claims, the workers' attorney told a Pennsylvania federal court Wednesday he still hoped to keep his clients out of the deal entirely. A recent amendment to the proposed settlement said the deal would only release the convenience store chain from claims related to the theft of customers' payment card data in 2019, but Donald Haviland of Haviland Hughes, representing a proposed class of current and former Wawa employees, said the settlement still swept up workers who used their cards...

