Exxon To Pay $11.5M To Settle Ill. Refinery Pollution Violations

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. has agreed to pay more than $11.5 million to put to bed allegations that it violated a previous Clean Air Act consent decree at one of its Illinois petroleum refineries, the company and U.S. government announced Tuesday. The U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the state of Illinois and the company lodged the proposed settlement amendment in an Illinois federal court, roughly 16 years after the original consent decree was approved. They said the agreement would require emissions reductions and facilities upgrades that will result in cleaner air for nearby communities. Specifically, the company agreed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS