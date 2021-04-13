People's United Bank Must Face Trimmed Bias Case

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal court agreed Tuesday to cut a gay bank executive out of a discrimination lawsuit he and five other workers lodged against People's United Bank, but it rebuffed the company's move to knock two other workers out of the case. The bank insisted that three workers need to be removed from the year-old race, sex, age and religious bias battle because they failed to take the legal steps required before heading to court. While U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs agreed that one of those former employees didn't follow the rules, she said it's too early to make the call for...

