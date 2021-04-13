UK Contractor Liable For Employment Tax, Tribunal Finds

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A U.K.-based information technology contractor must pay about £80,000 ($110,000) in taxes after Britain's Upper Tribunal ruled that he should have litigated a claim against HM Revenue & Customs during its collections process instead of going to the First-tier Tribunal. Stephen Hoey had argued that HMRC incorrectly calculated his income tax because it didn't allow him to deduct the credits for taxes that would have been paid by his employer if it were a U.K. company and not an offshore employer. But a First-tier Tribunal that heard the case lacked jurisdiction because the issue was the size of his credit, not the overall...

