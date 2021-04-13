Blockchain Software Biz Lands $65M From JPMorgan, Others

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 7:20 PM EDT) -- ConsenSys, a software developer focused on the Ethereum blockchain platform, said Tuesday it raised $65 million from global financial services firms, including JPMorgan, Mastercard and UBS, among other investors. ConsenSys said in a news release said the funds have been earmarked to support its development of software that allows consumers and companies to access the Ethereum blockchain platform and its Ether cryptocurrency. Other blockchain businesses, like Protocol Labs, the Maker Foundation, Fenbushi, The LAO and Alameda Research, also participated in ConsenSys' latest round, according to the press release. Investors CMT Digital, Greater Bay Area Homeland Development Fund, SNZ Holding, NGC Ventures,...

