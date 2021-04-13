Sheppard Mullin Names New Chair For First Time In 20 Years

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- The Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP partnership has elected a Washington, D.C., corporate attorney to be its next chair, following a 20-year period under Guy Halgren in which the firm exponentially increased its size and profits, the firm announced Tuesday. Luca Salvi, who has also been a member of the firm's executive committee, is set to work alongside Halgren before officially taking the reins in October, Sheppard Mullin said in a statement. The leadership change will make Salvi the first attorney based outside of the firm's California headquarters to occupy the chair position. Halgren, who is based in San Diego,...

