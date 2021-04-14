Despite Violations, Pa. Judge Won't Shut Down Gas Pipeline

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Despite finding several violations related to the construction and operation of Sunoco's controversial Mariner East natural gas pipeline, a Pennsylvania administrative law judge has rebuffed a request from a group of Philadelphia-area residents to shut down the pipeline over what they claimed were serious safety concerns. In a 212-page decision, Administrative Law Judge Elizabeth Barnes said she believed Sunoco had violated state and federal regulations with regard to how far its pipelines were spaced from one another, how deep they were buried below grounds, and that it had failed to adequately warn the public about the potential health and safety risks...

