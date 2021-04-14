Attys Streamline Bids To Lead Google Antitrust Suits

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 8:06 PM EDT) -- After being admonished by a California federal court that there were "way too many lawyers involved," law firms seeking to lead proposed classes of advertisers and publishers in antitrust litigation over Google's digital advertising business have proposed to reorganize into coordinated, parallel tracks. U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman insisted on the revision at the beginning of April, concerned both with the overwhelming number of attorneys pursuing overlapping leadership tracks and with what the judge said was insufficient plans to address cost controls. What the firms came up with were two separate tracks, one for advertisers and one for publishers, to be...

