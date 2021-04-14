Bipartisan Bill Would Prioritize Uyghurs For Refugee Status

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 9:28 PM EDT) -- Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Chris Coons, D-Del., introduced legislation that would prioritize Uyghurs and other minority groups in China's Xinjiang Autonomous Region for refugee status in the U.S. The Uyghur Human Rights Protection Act would allow members of Xinjiang's Turkic and Muslim minorities easier access to the U.S. Refugee Program. The senators unveiled the bill on Tuesday, saying it was a response to reports that the People's Republic of China had arbitrarily detained 1 million members of Xinjiang's predominantly-Muslim ethnic minorities. "As the [Chinese Communist Party] is committing egregious human rights violations, including genocide and crimes against humanity, urgent action...

