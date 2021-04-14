Biden Pick For DOJ Enviro Chief Quizzed On Climate, Wildlife

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 5:23 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's pick to lead the environmental division of the U.S. Department of Justice fielded questions from senators Wednesday about wildlife trafficking, climate change and enforcement at a nomination hearing. Todd Kim, who has a long record of public service at the DOJ and as the District of Columbia's solicitor general but most recently was employed as a partner at Reed Smith LLP, is Biden's nominee to be the assistant attorney general for the Environment and Natural Resources Division. He appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee in hopes of moving to a confirmation vote in the full Senate alongside fellow...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS