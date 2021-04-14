NHS Fights To Revive £220M Drug Patent Suit At Top UK Court

Law360, London (April 14, 2021, 4:51 PM BST) -- The National Health Service argued at the U.K.'s highest court on Wednesday that its £220 million ($300 million) lawsuit accusing pharmaceutical giant Servier of dishonestly securing a patent for a blood pressure drug should be revived. The National Health Service has said that the lower courts were wrong to throw out its claim against the French pharmaceuticals company and its British subsidiaries over the sale of a blood pressure drug in the U.K. (iStock) The NHS said that the lower courts were wrong to throw out its claim against Servier Laboratories and its British subsidiaries over the sale of the drug...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS